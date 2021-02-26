Syria condemns in strongest terms US aggression on its sovereignty

Syria condemned in the strongest terms the US aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor near the Syrian-Iraqi border yesterday, stressing it gives a negative indication to the policies of the new American administration

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement that “In a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and Charter of the United Nations, the US warplanes on Thursday, February 25, 2021, launched a coward aggression by bombing some areas in Deir Ezzor province near the Syrian-Iraqi borders

It added that the aggression was syncronized with the presence of UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, in Damascus and this sends a message of a US disregard of the role of international legitimacy in resolving the crisis in Syria

Foreign Ministry stated that this blatant aggression is a new chain in the series of repeated attacks by the Israeli occupation forces, the so-called “international coalition,” the Turkish occupation, and the crimes of armed terrorist organizations against the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic under illusive pretexts

” The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the US aggression against its sovereignty, which contradicts with the terms of international law and the United Nations Charter and with its role as a permanent member of the Security Council,” the statement said

It warned that this aggression will lead to repercussions that escalate the situation in the region, as well as it gives a negative indication to the policies of the new US administration, which is supposed to adhere to international legitimacy

The Ministry went on to say that the Syrian Arab Republic calls on the US to change its aggressive policy towards it and stop aggression against its sovereignty

It added that the government of the Syrian Arab Republic affirms its determination to restore every inch of the land and liberate it from the occupation and terrorism