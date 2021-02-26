Syria.Millenium

Lavrov: United States obstructs Reconstruction Process in Syria

 Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, affirmed that US troops’ presence in Syria is illegitimate, adding the US presses other countries to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the country and bstruct reconstruction

Lavrov said during a press conference with his Afghan counterpart in Moscow on Friday ” US troops’ presence in Syria illegitimate, violates international law and UN resolutions … and we have repeatedly expressed our reservations from the measures taken by Washington on the Syrian territories, including al-Tanf region and northeastern Syria

Lavrov added that the US occupies lands in Syria, plundering Syrian oil, and supporting separatist militias, in flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution No. 2254

