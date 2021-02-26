China calls for respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

China on Friday called for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria

“We call on all parties concerned to respect Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and to avoid additional complications to the situation,” Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying to reporters

The statements come in light of the US attack on the Syrian-Iraqi border area

Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the US attack, stressing that it is an “unacceptable violation of international law