Sabbagh calls for putting an end to politicizing humanitarian file in Syria

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said that Syria’s cooperation and facilitations in the humanitarian field have helped get tangible achievements despite challenges represented by combating terrorism and the negative impacts of coercive measures in addition to acts of aggression and occupation

Sabbagh added that politicizing the humanitarian file in Syria increases the humanitarian suffering, affirming that reports presented to the Security Council paved the way for some states to deviate attention and not to deal with the objective factors that caused retreat of the humanitarian situation

“Any reports or briefings submitted to Security council remain minor and full of faults as long as they turn a blind eye to the crimes committed by terrorist organizations in Syria,” Sabbagh added in a speech during a UN Security council session via video

Sabbagh affirmed that the unilateral, coercive measures imposed on the country prevent the Syrians from getting their basic livelihood needs

“Those illegitimate measures represent a flagrant violation of the international law and collective punishment to the Syrians and this is recognized by the UN itself,” sabbagh said

He went on to say that the Turkish regime goes on Turkification of the region it occupies in northern Syria and provides protection for terrorist organizations to desecrate properties, loot oil fields and agriculture crops

Sabbagh added that the US occupation and the agent separatist militias still steal Syria’s resources, smuggle them to outside the country and obstruct humanitarian access to al-Rukban camp

He called for pressing western countries that reject the return of their terrorists with families from Syria and stop disavowal from their legal obligations and responsibilities

Sabbagh stressed that Improving humanitarian situation in Syria requires commitment to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity

“Syria calls once again to end politicization of the humanitarian work and put an end to imposing dictates to prevent support of the states’ institutions efforts in the developmental and humanitarian domains,” Sabbagh concluded