Mikdad stresses importance of coordination with UNHCR to achieve aspired-for results

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, received on Thursday credentials of Sivanka Dhanapala, the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Syria

Talks during the meeting dealt with means of enhancing cooperation between Syria and UNHCR and developing relations in a way that serves goals of the international organization, away from any politicization or agendas to be imposed by some countries on humanitarian work

Minister Mikdad appreciated the standing cooperation with UNHCR, wishing the new representative success in his mission

He stressed the importance of continuous coordination and cooperation with the Syrian government to achieve the aspired – for results in providing necessary support to the refugees and availing the appropriate conditions for their return to their homes, villages and cities

For his part, Dhanapala showed desire to continue cooperation with the Syrian government in a way that would contribute to achieving the goals of UNHCR through improving the conditions of the displaced and refugees and encouraging safe and voluntary return to their homeland