Turkish regime’s mercenaries kidnap 25 civilians in al-Basouta, Aleppo countryside

Turkish regime’s mercenaries of terrorist organizations have continued their crimes against civilians in Afrin area in Aleppo northwestern countryside as they kidnapped 25 civilians, among them elderly people from al-Basouta town

Local sources told SANA reporter that terrorist groups of the Turkish regime’s mercenaries raided a number of houses in al-Basouta town, about 50 km northwest of Aleppo city, and kidnapped more than 25 civilians, including elderly people, and took them to an unknown destination

The sources added that the Turkish occupation mercenaries imposed a siege on the town, set up checkpoints, and searched houses after bringing reinforcements of terrorists

The Turkish occupation and its mercenaries continue to carry out raid campaigns and kidnappings in Afrin and its countryside on almost a daily basis within the framework of the Turkish occupation’s plans to put pressure on the locals in the region and displace them