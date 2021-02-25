Syria.Millenium

Syrian-Iranian talks to enhance joint scientific cooperation

Minister of Higher Education, Bassam Ibrahim, discussed on Thursday with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh ,and an accompanying delegation, scientific cooperation between the two countries

Minister Ibrahim affirmed Syria’s keenness to enhance the joint scientific relations by increasing the scholarships, holding scientific conferences between Syrian and Iranian universities, and exchanging experience and research
He pointed out to the importance of benefiting from the Iranian scientific and technical expertise, and transferring technologies to the Syrian universities

For his part, Khatibzadeh referred to the distinguished scientific relations and the multiple scientific, cultural and research cooperation programs between the two countries, stressing his country’s readiness to provide more efforts in this field

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Syrian-Jordanian talks to activate trade exchange, transit

Syria.Millenium

Sabbagh calls for putting an end to politicizing humanitarian file in Syria

Syria.Millenium

Mikdad, Zarif discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations

Syria.Millenium

Mikdad stresses importance of coordination with UNHCR to achieve aspired-for results