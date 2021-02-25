A woman martyred in QSD-controlled al-Houl camp, east of Hasaka

The state of chaos and insecurity has continued in al-Houl Camp, east of Hasaka City, which is controlled by the US occupation-backed QSD militia as a woman was martyred on Thursday after being shot in the fifth section of the camp

Local sources told SANA that a woman was shot dead in the fifth section of al-Houl camp in Hasaka eastern countryside, in an incident that has occurred repeatedly in the camp due to the state of insecurity and chaos which prevails in the camp

Through QSD militia which they back, the US occupation forces are holding thousands of displaced Syrians in al-Houl Camp in tragic conditions that threaten of a humanitarian catastrophe in light of the severe shortage of survival requirements such as water, medicine, food, security and others