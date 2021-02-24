US occupation helicopters transport shoulder-fired missiles and shells to its base in Hasaka countryside

American occupation forces transported artillery shells and shoulder-fired missiles via two military helicopters to their illegitimate base in al-Shaddadi in the southern countryside of Hasaka

Local sources told SANA reporter that two military helicopters belonging to the US occupation forces landed at al-Shaddadi base carrying artillery shells and shoulder-fired missiles on their board in the framework of reinforcing their bases and guaranteeing their continued support to the armed militias operating under their command

On Wednesday, the American occupation forces brought in a convoy of 40 tankers and trucks transporting 20 armored vehicles, military equipment and logistical materials to their base in Rumailan in Hasaka eastern countryside