Terrorists target Trinbeh-Saraqeb corridor with a mortar shell

Terrorist organizations have targeted the vicinity of Trinbeh-Saraqeb humanitarian corridor in Idleb eastern countryside with a mortar shell to intimidate the citizens and prevent them from exiting the terrorists-controlled areas to reach the liberated and safe areas

SANA reporter said that, for the third straight day, terrorists have continued to prevent civilians from reaching Trinbeh-Saraqeb corridor, as a group of terrorists positioned in the vicinity of al-Nairab town, targeted the corridor with a mortar shell, and they opened fire with machineguns to intimidate the civilians who want to leave the areas controlled by terrorists in Idleb city and countryside towards the safe areas liberated from terrorism

In a statement to SANA, Idleb Governor, Mohammad Nattouf said the terrorist groups have increased the number of checkpoints in the area which are under their control in the direction of the humanitarian corridor to intimidate the citizens and prevent them from going out as they opened fire with machineguns towards the areas that lead to the corridor and they also sent a drone to explore the areas and sow fear and terror among civilians

Idleb Governorate, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Army Units, on Monday opened Trinbeh-Saraqeb corridor in the framework of receiving the civilians who want to leave the areas controlled by terrorist organizations to their towns and villages that had been liberated from terrorism