Worldwide Coronavirus infections exceed 112.6 million

The novel coronavirus “Covid-19” has claimed the lives of about 2.5 million people worldwide out of 112,670,000 infections since its outbreak in December 2019, according to the latest statistics by the American Worldometers website

The United States is still on the top of the most affected country by the virus in terms of infections and deaths, recording 514,996 deaths out of 28,897,718 cases

Meanwhile India, which ranks second after the United States, the death toll from Coronavirus has risen to 110,301,76 on Wednesday after recording 13,742 new cases have been recorded during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data issued by the Ministry of Health

In Brazil, which comes third, the death toll has risen to 10,260,621, while the total number of deaths so far has reached 248,646 deaths

In Germany, data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases showed that 8,007 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, while the total number of the confirmed cases in Germany has amounted to 2,402,818 cases

In China, the National Health Committee said on Wednesday that 12 new Coronavirus cases on the Chinese Mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of the cases to 4,962