Al-Masna’a and Aboudyah borders points open tomorrow to Lebanese people who want to return from Syria

General Directorate of the Lebanese Security announced that it decided to open two border points al-Masna’a and Aboudyah on Wednesday in front of the Lebanese people who wish to return from Syria, provided that they have a negative PCR test

The statement by Lebanese General security said that the return of the Lebanese will start from nine o’clock until 6 p.m. on the condition that they have a PCR test, which has a negative result