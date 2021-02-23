Government to provide loans for low-income citizens

The cabinet decided on Tuesday to grant Syrian Trade establishment 10 billion SYP in advance to secure the basic needs for citizens

The Cabinet, during a weekly session, chaired by prime minister, Hussein Arnous, asked Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Syria to find a mechanism to provide suitable and affordable loans to citizens low-income to secure their basic needs and help them face current livelihood conditions

It called for taking what is necessary to address the phenomenon of overcrowding on bakeries and to secure bread material easily for citizens