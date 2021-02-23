Healthy Ministry: An increase in the number of patients suspected of having Corona

Ministry of Health announced that it had monitored an increase during this week in the number of patients visiting emergency departments at hospitals in all provinces suffering from respiratory symptoms suspected of having infection with the Coronavirus

“Through the ongoing response to the Corona pandemic and investigating any developments in this matter, an increase in the number of cases admitted to hospitals with suspected respiratory symptoms has been recorded,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it deals with the suspected cases according to the approved protocol and follow- up on their laboratory results

It added that it is following any development in the trend of infections, which began to increase again, stressing the need for citizens to follow preventive measures and not tolerate them at all, especially since the countries of the world are facing new mutated strains of the Corona virus and Syria will not be immune to it

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health recorded 51 new cases of Coronavirus, to reach the total number of infections in Syria to 15,230