US occupation brings in military vehicles, logistic materials to Hasaka countryside

To support their illegitimate bases, US occupation forces brought in on Tuesday military armored vehicles and logistic materials to Rmeilan in Hasaka countryside, coming from northern Iraq

Local sources in Assweidyah village in the northeast countryside of Hasaka told SANA reporter that a convey of 40 tankers and vehicles entered at 12 p.m. today from north of Iraq with 20 military armored vehicles, logistic materials and equipment and headed for the illegitimate base in Rmeilan

In the context of its plot in the region, Washington continues to support armed organizations that carry out their agendas and steal the oil and resources of Syrian al-Jazeera