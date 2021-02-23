Syria.Millenium

Attacks against QSD continue.. 13 teachers kidnapped by the militia

 A militant of US occupation -backed QSD militia was shot to death in al-Bseirah city in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside

Local sources told SANA that attacks on the gatherings of QSD militants in areas of Syrian al-Jazeera have continued as a militant was killed in al-Bseirah city

A number of teachers kidnapped by QSD

Meanwhile, the militia kidnapped a number of teachers from al-Shaddadi city and took them to coercive recruitment camps

Local sources said that militants of QSD militia stormed into neighborhoods in al-Shaddadi city in Hasaka southern countryside, kidnapping 13 teachers and taking them to recruitment camps to oblige them to fight along their ranks

