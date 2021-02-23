Ministers Sarah and Mikdad offer condolence over demise of Arab intellectual al-Naqqash

Minister of Information, Imad Sarah and Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikad, offered condolence to family of late Arab intellectual and resistant, Anis al-Naqqash, who passed away on Monday in Damascus

Minister Sarah, in a telephone call with family of the deceased, expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of that patriotic Arab figure who was one of the first defenders of Syria since the beginning of the terrorist war on the country

For his part, Minister Mikdad sent a cable of condolence to the family of the deceased, in which he appreciated his resistance and principled stances in defense of the Arab causes