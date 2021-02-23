Syria.Millenium

Ministers Sarah and Mikdad offer condolence over demise of Arab intellectual al-Naqqash

Minister of Information, Imad Sarah and Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikad, offered condolence to family of late Arab intellectual and resistant, Anis al-Naqqash, who passed away on Monday in Damascus

Minister Sarah, in a telephone call with family of the deceased, expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of that patriotic Arab figure who was one of the first defenders of Syria since the beginning of the terrorist war on the country

For his part, Minister Mikdad sent a cable of condolence to the family of the deceased, in which he appreciated his resistance and principled stances in defense of the Arab causes

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Al-Masna’a and Aboudyah borders points open tomorrow to Lebanese people who want to…

Syria.Millenium

Government to provide loans for low-income citizens

Syria.Millenium

Healthy Ministry: An increase in the number of patients suspected of having Corona

Syria.Millenium

US occupation brings in military vehicles, logistic materials to Hasaka countryside