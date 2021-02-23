Syria.Millenium

Syrian song flourishes by Shady Jamil voice at Opera House

Syrian song has flourished, with its old and modern type at the Opera House theater with the voice of singer Shadi Jamil, during a concert in which the terza rima ( Mwashahat )and Qudud Halabiya were mixed with contemporary works by Syrian poets and composers that carried the flavor of the past and the fragrance of the heritage

Singer Jamil, in statement to journalists, expressed happiness and pride in reviving this concert at the Opera House which represents a great value in the cultural and artistic world, adding that it is a duty for the signer to present qualitative concerts for the audience at valuable theaters

