Mikdad: Human Rights Council should put grave violations resulted by coercive measures on top of its priorities

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, called on Human Rights Council to put grave violations resulted by US and EU coercive unilateral measures against Syrian people on the top of its priorities

Mikdad, in a speech via video to the 46 session of Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday,

said that those who claim that the coercive measures don’t target the Syrian people lie because they really target the Syrians in their livelihood

He reiterated Syria’s determination to combat terrorism and practice its legal right to end any illegitimate presence on its territory