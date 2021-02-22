Information Ministry mourns Lebanese political thinker Anis al-Naqqash

The Information Ministry has mourned Lebanese struggler and political thinker Anis al-Naqqash, who passed away on Monday morning in one of the hospitals in Damascus at the age of 70

Two days ago, al-Naqqash had entered the intensive care unit in a hospital in Damascus as a result of his deteriorating health condition due to his infection with the Coronavirus

It is noteworthy that al-Naqqash, who has been known for his national stances in support of Syria and the Palestinian cause, was born in Beirut in 1951 and he joined the Lebanese student and organizational work

Al-Naqqash was the coordinator of the Safety Network for Research and Strategic Studies. His struggle began in the late seventies of the last century in the face of the Zionist enemy, and he played an important role in coordinating between the leadership of the Palestinian revolution and the Iranian Islamic revolution until the mid-nineties