Trinbeh corridor in Idleb countryside opened to receive locals willing to exist terrorists-controlled areas

SANA reporter said that Trinbeh corridor in Saraqeb area in Idleb eastern countryside was opened for receiving the locals who are willing to exit the areas which are controlled by terrorist organizations to their villages and towns which had been liberated from terrorism

In a statement to SANA reporter on Sunday, Idleb Governor Mohammad Nattouf affirmed that a full medical team was prepared with a mobile clinic and an ambulance equipped to receive the locals who are willing to return and to provide the necessary medical services at the corridor

He added that the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) also prepared teams whose mission will be to provide assistance to those willing to return, noting that the General Secretariat of Idleb Governorate has prepared a center for makeshift housing center for families and people who are willing to return in al-Sabeel neighborhood in Hama, and all necessary facilitations will be provided to ensure the return of the people to their homes in the villages liberated from terrorism

