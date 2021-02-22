A child dies due to lack of health care in al-Houl camp, east of Hasaka

A child has died due to the lack of health care in al-Houl refugee camp east of Hasaka, where the US occupation forces and QSD militia are holding thousands of families in tragic conditions and lack of services and health care

Local sources told SANA that a child died in al-Houl camp in Hasaka eastern countryside due to the lack of health care inside the camp which is run by QSD militia and the US occupation forces

The residents of al-Houl camp suffer from a comprehensive lack of all services, especially health services, as dozens of the camp’s residents have died over the past months, mostly children