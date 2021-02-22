A number of QSD militants killed, others wounded in Hasaka, Deir Ezzor countryside

A number militants from the US occupation-backed QSD militia were killed and others were wounded in attacks that targeted their cars in Hasaka southern countryside and Deir Ezzor eastern countryside

Local sources told SANA that an attack with machineguns targeted a vehicle belonging to QSD militia on Monday at dawn on al-Shadadi -Dushaisha road in Hasaka southern countryside, killing one of the militants and injuring two others

The sources added that the attack was followed by an intense hovering by the American occupation’s warplanes and drones

In Deir Ezzor eastern countryside, local sources told SANA that two militants from the QSD militia were killed when an explosive device went off in a military vehicle that was carrying them in the town of al-Baghouz

Meanwhile, four of QSD militia gunmen were killed and six others were wounded on Saturday in attacks on several checkpoints belonging to them in the villages of Dushaisha, Hamra, Quayya, Huwaizieh and Kubaibeh in the southern countryside of Hasaka and the town of Shuhail in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor