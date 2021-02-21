New corridor opened to receive locals willing to return to their areas liberated from terrorism in Idleb countryside

Idleb governorate has completed, in coordination with units of Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), preparations to open Trunbeh corridor in Saraqib area in Idleb eastern countryside tomorrow morning.

The opening of the corridor aims to receive the locals willing to leave areas which are controlled by the terrorist organizations to their towns and villages which have been liberated from terrorism

Governor of Idleb, Muhammad Natouf , told SANA reporter in a statement that a full medical staff equipped with a mobile clinic and an ambulance was prepared to receive the locals , willing to return and provide the necessary medical services to them at the corridor, in addition to that the SARC has equipped its teams to provide aid to the returnees

Natouf added that the General Secretariat of Idleb Governorate has prepared a temporary make-shift center for the families and people wishing to return in al-Sabeel neighborhood in Hama city, asserting that all necessary facilities will be provided to guarantee their return to their homes in the villages liberated from terrorism

For his part, head of the SARC -Idleb and Hama branch, Mohamed Watti, said that 3 teams affiliated to the branch were equipped to assess the situation of returning families at the corridor and meet their humanitarian needs in addition to securing their access to the temporary make-shift center in Hama

Syrian Arab Army units, in cooperation with Idleb Governorate, opened the corridor last year to receive students wishing to leave to take their exams for the basic and secondary education certificates, but the terrorist organizations prevented them from that