Syria.Millenium

New corridor opened to receive locals willing to return to their areas liberated from terrorism in Idleb countryside

 Idleb governorate has completed, in coordination with units of Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), preparations to open Trunbeh corridor in Saraqib area in Idleb eastern countryside tomorrow morning.

The opening of the corridor aims to receive the locals willing to leave areas which are controlled by the terrorist organizations to their towns and villages which have been liberated from terrorism

Governor of Idleb, Muhammad Natouf , told SANA reporter in a statement that a full medical staff equipped  with a mobile clinic and an ambulance was prepared to receive the locals ,  willing to return and  provide the necessary  medical services to them at  the corridor, in addition to that the SARC  has equipped its teams to provide aid to the returnees

Natouf added that the General Secretariat of Idleb Governorate has prepared a temporary make-shift center for the families and people wishing to return in al-Sabeel neighborhood in Hama city, asserting that all necessary facilities will be provided to guarantee their return to their homes in the villages liberated from terrorism

For his part, head of the SARC -Idleb and Hama branch, Mohamed Watti, said that 3 teams affiliated to the branch were equipped to assess the situation of returning families at the corridor and meet their humanitarian needs in addition to securing their access to the temporary make-shift center in Hama

Syrian Arab Army units, in cooperation with Idleb Governorate, opened the corridor last year to receive students wishing to leave to take their exams for the basic and secondary education certificates, but the terrorist organizations prevented them from that

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Two of al-Houl camp residents killed by QSD militia gunmen

Syria.Millenium

Syrian equestrian regains brilliance in international show jumping championships

Syria.Millenium

Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian in the West Bank

Syria.Millenium

Coronavirus victims exceed 2 million and 470 thousand worldwide