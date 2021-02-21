Two of al-Houl camp residents killed by QSD militia gunmen

US occupation-backed QSD militia gunman opened fire on a woman in al-Houl camp, which is controlled by the militia, east of Hasaka city.

Local sources told SANA reporter that one of QSD militia gunmen shot a woman dead on the background of dispute on money.

The sources said that in the framework of QSD militia storming campaigns in the camp, armed groups affiliated to it have raided the first section of the camp, asserting that a gunman has opened his fire, killing a man and wounding a woman.

On Saturday, a woman was killed in the first section of the camp, while, QSD militia kidnapped a number of civilians of the camp residents and took them to unknown destination