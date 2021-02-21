Syrian equestrian regains brilliance in international show jumping championships

Syrian Equestrian has regained its brilliance in the international championships of the horse show jumping after cutout from foreign participation last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected sport around the world

In the one-star and two-star Sharjah International Show Jumping Championship the Syrian knights have achieved good results as knight captain Yaser al-Sharif was ranked in the 4th position in a time of 30.63 sec., while rider Amro Hamsho won the 5th position in a time of 31.28 sec. within the two consecutive round competition and its course is designed with hit barriers height 130 cm category

In the 135cm barriers height category competition, which was held on one-round specification with a round differentiation, as knight Amro Hamsho ranked third in a time of 31.75sec.

Hamsho was also ranked third also in the final championship and its course is designed with hit barriers height 145 cm, in a time of 76.31sec. with participation of 54 knights

In the Colts with a height of 130cm category, horse rider Shadi Gharib won the first position in a time of 29.65 sec, while knight Mohammad Osama al-Zabibi ranked third in a time of 32.28 sec in the Children of a height of 115cm category rider Laith Shadi Gharib won the first position in a time of 27.62sec

In the two-star Fatima Bint Mubarak International Academy Show Jumping Cup, horse rider Shadi Gharib won the cup of the first tournament as the height of its barriers reached 130 cm. while in the second game in which the hurdles reached 115cm , Knight Laith Gharib won the cup of the tournament and Aya Hamsho won the “Champion126” prize with the First Place, after completing the differentiation in a time of 32.62sec