Syrian national football team ranks 76th in FIFA World Rankings

The Syrian national football team was ranked in the FIFA’s classification in the 76th position internationally

The national team was also ranked in the 10th position in Asia and 9th position in the Arab World, according to FIFA Classification

Belgium remains top of the latest FIFA ranking followed by the French and Brazilian teams

UK, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and Italy were respectively ranked between 3rd and 10th positions

The FIFA World Ranking is a ranking system for national teams in association football