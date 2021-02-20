Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 49 new coronavirus cases registered, 80 cases recover, 2 pass away

Health Ministry announced that 49 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country, 80 patients infected with the virus have recovered while 2 others have passed away
In a statement on Saturday evening, the Ministry said that the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country reached 15143 of which 9144 cases recovered and 996 passed away
The first Coronavirus case registered in Syria was reported on March 22nd last year and the first death from the virus was recorded one week later

