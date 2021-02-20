Syria.Millenium

twelve civilians injured in car bomb blast in Aleppo countryside

-Twelve civilians were injured in a car bomb explosion in the village of Sajo near Azaz city in the northern countryside of Aleppo, where the terrorist groups, supported by the Turkish occupation forces, are deployed
Local sources told SANA that a car bomb exploded on Saturday in the center of Sajo village in the surrounding of Azaz city in Aleppo northern countryside, injuring 12 civilians and causing material damage to the locals’ houses and properties
The sources expected that the number of casualties is likely to increase as some injuries are very serious

