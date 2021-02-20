Despite blockade, Syronix returns to market with alternative products

Syrian Arab Company for Electronic Industries, Syronix, succeeded in finding alternative solutions to overcome unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria, which caused it to stop producing screens about a year ago, by investing in the existing factories to offer various products

General Director of the company, Louay Maidani, pointed out that the economic blockade on Syria in general prevented the company from securing the requirements of producing and assembling screens, which made it resort to carpentry, plastic, stirrer, and mechanical printed circuit factories

The company has been able to withstand the coercive measures through its factories and was able to offer alternative products such as electric regulators with a capacity of 10 thousand lumens, according to Meidani, who affirmed that Syronix will not stop its attempts to secure production requirements for the manufacture of screens and the return of its leading products to the market