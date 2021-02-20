Forty Syrian food companies participate in Gulfood Dubai exhibition

About 40 Syrian largest food companies participate in the World Gulfood Dubai exhibition which starts tomorrow and lasts until next Thursday

Chairman of the Central Committee for exhibitions at the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Industry, Talal Qalaa Ji, said in a statement to SANA, that 20 Syrian industrial companies participate in the Syrian pavilion, in addition to the participation of about 20 other Syrian companies in the International pavilions of the exhibition

He added that the exhibition forms an important step to market the Syrian food products and increase Syria’s exports in global and traditional outlets, in addition to supporting the national economy