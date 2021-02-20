comprehensive cooperation agreement signed between Agriculture Ministry and ACSAD

A comprehensive cooperation agreement was inked on Saturday between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD)

The agreement, which was signed by Agriculture Minister Eng. Muhammad Hassan Qatna, and by ACSAD, Director General, Dr. Nasreddin Al-Obaid, aims to develop the agricultural sector, enhance indications of developmental sustainability, and promote specialized programs to apply sophisticated technologies and integrated and sustainable management of natural resources

The agreement also aims at strengthening environment preserving programs, developing and qualifying specialized human resources for workers of agricultural sector, and attracting the necessary funds to implement these projects and activities with participation of the locals

According to the agreement, studies and researches related to publishing and generalizing the alternative of fossil energy , the renewable energies, like the Biogas, the solar and winds energy will be conducted

Following the signature of the agreement, Minister of Agriculture confirmed in a statement to journalists that the aim of the agreement is to develop agricultural research work and to move to the applied research

For his part, Dr. Al-Obaid stressed that the agreement achieves important progress for cooperation between the two sides by developing programs and policies to achieve economic productivity at the lowest costs, with a competitive advantage, and with high quality for animal and plant products