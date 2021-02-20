Syria.Millenium

Three civilians martyred, ten others injured in motorcar bomb explosion in Deir Ezzor countryside

Three civilians were martyred and ten others were injured in motorcycle bomb explosion in the city of al-Busayrah in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside, where US-backed QSD militia gunmen have spread in
Local sources told SANA reporter that a motorcycle bomb exploded in a popular market in the city of al-Busayrah on Saturday, causing the martyrdom of three civilians and injury of ten others, some of them in critical condition
The sources said that the explosion also set a number of shops in fire and material damage to the locals’ properties

