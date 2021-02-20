Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation forces target Palestinian farmers in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces targeted on Saturday Palestinian farmers in the Besieged southern Gaza strip

Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation troops opened fires of machine guns towards the Palestinian farmers east of Khan Yunis, southern of the strip, forcing them to flee their lands

The Israeli occupation forces attack the Palestinians near the besieged Gaza strip to prevent them from planting their lands amid unjust siege imposed on them for years

