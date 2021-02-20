Workers of electricity repair blackouts despite stormy weather

On high voltage lines and inside the crane box, workers of electricity are busy repairing the electric network blackouts in al-Zabadani city, despite bad weather conditions of the snowstorm that hit the country during the last two days

Workers of Electricity Emergency Department of al-Zabadani, like many other departments in cold regions, did not hesitate to be present during the past two days outside their homes to meet the needs of citizens and repair any sudden defects

SANA camera observed the maintenance works of electricity blackout in a number of neighborhoods in the city of Zabadani