Clear to partly cloudy weather , frost and fog expected at night

Temperatures tend to rise during the day, below their average from 2 to 5 degrees as the country is affected by superficial high air pressure, accompanied by northwestern currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere

Meteorology Department expected in its Saturday bulletin that the weather will be clear to partly cloudy in general with a chance of rain showers over al- Jazeera region, and very cold weather continues in most regions at night, and frost and fog are expected in most interior regions during the night hours and early morning

The wind will be changeable, northwesterly between low to moderate in speed and the sea waves will be low in amplitude

The expected temperatures in some major cities will be in Damascus 10/1, Homs 11/0, Tartous 14 /7, Aleppo 11/-2