Syria.Millenium

3500forest saplings planted in Khan Sheikhoun of Idleb

Terror- liberated  region  of Khan Sheikhoun, located in Idleb southern countryside, has witnessed a forestation campaign, in which 3,500 forest and fruitful saplings were planted  in participation with civil, student and administrative activities in the province
The forestation campaign, carried out on Thursday by al-Bir Society, in cooperation with Idleb Agriculture Department, aimed to plant green fence opposite to Khan Sheikhoun city along Hama -Aleppo international highway

