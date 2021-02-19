Mercenaries of Turkish occupation attack with mortar shells village of Dardara in Hasaka countryside

Turkish occupation forces and mercenaries of terrorist organizations renewed their attacks on civilian homes and their properties in the village of Dardara, affiliated to Tal Tamr town in the northwestern countryside of Hasaka

SANA reporter said that Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorist organizations attacked the homes of people in the village of Dardara with several mortar shells, causing damage to some properties in the village

Turkish occupation forces and terrorists target safe villages and towns with motar and missiles, causing casualties among civilians