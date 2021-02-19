Syria.Millenium

Vershinin discusses with Pedersen situation in Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershinin, discussed with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, the situation in Syria
“The two sides discussed last night in detail the current situation in Syria and the region within in the framework of pushing the political process forwards, led and carried out by the Syrians themselves with the help of the United Nations, as stipulated by UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254,” Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Friday
Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov and Pedersen stressed on Thursday that there is no alternative to a political solution to the crisis in Syria within the framework of a process led and implemented by the Syrians themselves on the basis of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with Resolution No. 2254

