Three militants of QSD killed, five wounded in attacks in Hasaka countryside

Three militants of US occupation-backed QSD militia were killed and five others injured in attacks on several barriers affiliated to the militia in villages in Hasaka southern countryside

Local sources told SANA that militants on motorcycles targeted barriers of QSD militia in the villages of Dashisha, Hamra, Quwiya, Hawiziyah and Kubaiba in Hasaka southern. countryside

The sources added that the attacks killed three militants and injured three others