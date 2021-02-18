Syria.Millenium

Russian Deputy Defense Minister discusses with Pedersen situation in Syria

Russian Deputy Defense Minister، Alexander Fomin، discussed with UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, the situation in Syria

“The two sides exchanged points of view on the situation in Syria within the framework of political settlement process and activities of the Committee of discussing the constitution ” Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website

The statement added that talks pointed out to the importance of the active participation of the relevant United Nations bodies to help in the reconstruction process in Syria and create normal living conditions in areas liberated from terrorism

