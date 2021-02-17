Higher Council of Local Administration allocates 63 billion SYP to support independent budgets of provinces

Higher Council of Local Administration on Wednesday allocated 63 billion SYP to support independent budgets of the provinces and administrative units and carry out a number of investment and service projects

The move comes in light of President Bashar al-Assad’s directives during a meeting held earlier today with members of the Higher council of Local Administration

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, chairing the meeting of the Higher council of Local Administration, affirmed the importance of putting executive programs for President al-Assad’s directives according to steps to improve the investment and service situation and apply the administrative reform