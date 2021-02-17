Mikdad, Lavrov affirm continuation of cooperation, consultation between Syria and Russia

Foreign and Expatriates Minister , Faysal Mikdad, discussed on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, bilateral relations between Syria and Russia and means of developing and enhancing them in the interests of both friendly peoples.

The two sides discussed, in a telephone call, the outcomes of meetings which were concluded today in the Russian resort of Sochi according to Astana format. The two ministers expressed satisfaction over the context of final statement that affirms commitment to sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria

They condemned terrorism that targets Syria, stressing the importance of continuing joint efforts to confront terrorist organizations which continue their attacks on civilians

Both sides also underlined significance of continuing consultation between the two friendly countries at all levels in order to ensure coordination of stances on various situations in Syria, the region and the world, as well as enhancing the ability of the two countries to deal with various developments and foil any attempt to interfere in their internal affairs

“ Syria thanks and deeply appreciates Russian stances in support of the country against Western hostile campaigns, as well as in the war on terrorism that targets Syria with support of well-known countries,” Minister Mikdad said

He affirmed that the Syrian people highly appreciate the real support of the Russian leadership, government and people in the war against terrorist organizations and the economic terrorism imposed on the country through unilateral coercive economic measures

For his part, Minister Lavrov stressed his country’s continuous support to Syria to restore security, stability and normal life to all its lands, pointing out to the importance of supporting the political process and the work of the committee of discussing constitution in Geneva under leadership and ownership of Syria without any external intervention

Lavrov also reiterated his country’s stance in rejection of unilateral coercive economic measures, pointing out to Russia’s permanent endeavor to provide more support to Syria in this field, especially with regard to confronting the Corona epidemic and offering Syria with the Russian vaccine