Lavrentiev stresses need for combating terrorist organizations in Syria

Head of Russian delegation to 15th International Meeting within Astana format, Alexander Lavrentiev, stressed the necessity for combating all terrorist organizations in Syria, including “Tahrir al-Sham” until eliminating terrorism completely

“We should focus on fighting all the terrorist organizations, not only Daesh, Jabhat al-Nusra or so-called Tahrir al-Sham to which some countries try to re-formulate it and depicting it as moderate opposition,” Lavrentiev said in a press conference at the conclusion of a meeting held in Sochi in the framework of discussing the war against terrorism in Syria

Lavrentiev added that terrorist organizations, positioned in Idleb, are preparing a new scenario through using chemical weapons in cooperation with “White Hamlets” to accuse the Syrian Arab army and justify any Western hostile measures against Syria

He renewed Moscow rejection of the US military illegitimate presence in Syria and Washington’s looting of the Syrian resources

As for the Committee of Discussing the Constitution, Lavrentiev said “ We support UN envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and we discussed this issue with him on the sidelines of the meeting