Khaji: Sochi meeting affirmed importance of political solution to crisis in Syria

Senior Aide to the Iranian Foreign Minister, head of the Iranian delegation to the 15th international meeting within Astana format, Ali Asghar Khaji , affirmed that participants in the meeting stressed the necessity of realizing a political solution to the crisis in Syria and to continue fighting terrorism

Khaji, during a press conference on Wednesday, at the end of the meeting of Sochi, said “the final statement confirms that there is no military solution to the crisis in Syria,” pointing out to the need for supporting efforts to reach a political solution as well as the need for pushing for pushing he work of the committee of discussing constitution forwards

He stressed that the guarantor states of Astana track, “Iran, Russia and Turkey” reject the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria, particularly in light of the spread of Corona epidemic