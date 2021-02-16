Two civilians martyred, three women injured in a land mine blast left by terrorists in Aleppo countryside

A man and a child were martyred while three women were injured in a blast of land mine, left behind by terrorist organizations, in the vicinity of Khanaser village in southern countryside of Aleppo

SANA reporter said that a mine exploded on Monday in the farms of Khanaser village in the southern countryside of Aleppo, claiming the lives of a man and a child and injuring three women from one family

On Thursday, a civilian was martyred in a blast of land mine left behind by terrorist organizations in Castello area, northwest of Aleppo