Syria affirms that repeated Israeli aggression won’t succeed in protecting partners of the occupation

Syria affirmed that the repeated Israeli attacks on its lands won’t succeed in protecting partners of the Israeli occupation entity and its agents of terrorist organisations

” In the framework of the Israeli occupation systematised policy, based on practicing the state terrorism and providing continuous support to armed terrorist groups and in violation of Security Council Resolution No. 350 of 1974 on the disengagement forces agreement, the Israeli occupation forces, at 1,18 a.m. on Monday February 15th, launched a new aggression on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic through a number of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan and Hebron in the occupied Palestinian territory targeting the vicinity of Damascus city” Foreign and Expatriates ministry said in a letter addressed to UN Secretary General and President of Securing Council on Monday

The Ministry added, that the Israeli aggression is synchronised with the protest rallies held by Syrians in the occupied Golan to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the comprehensive national strike of February 14, 1982 in rejection of the null annexation decision and in assertion of the fact that Golan was and still is part and parcel of the Syrian Arab Republic’s territory, and it will return to its sovereignty sooner or later, and this right, guaranteed by the United Nations Charter is imperceptible