Dr. al-Jaafari sworn in before President al-Assad as Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister

Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari was sworn in before President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday as Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister

Later, President al-Assad received Dr. al-Jaafari and provided him with directives, wishing him success in his tasks

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Fayssal Mikdad