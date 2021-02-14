Popular gathering in Majdal Shams on 39th anniversary of historic strike against Israeli occupation’s decision to annex Golan

Citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan on Sunday gathered in Majdal Shams town in commemoration of the 39th anniversary of their historic strike against the decision of the Israeli occupation to annex the Golan, and in affirmation of their belonging to their homeland Syria and their rejection of the occupation

On Feb. 14th 1982, citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan staged a six-month strike in rejection of the ill-fated decision issued by the Israeli occupation on December 14th 1981 which led to complete paralysis in different areas of the occupied Golan, and they held massive demonstrations through which they were able to impose their will which categorically rejects this racist decision