Coronavirus deaths exceed 2,398,000 and infections approach 109 million worldwide

The novel coronavirus “Covid-19”, fatalities surpassed 2, 398,000 worldwide since its outbreak in last December, 2019 while the number of infections approached 109 million, according to the latest statistics issued by the American Worldometers Website

The Website added that the total number of coronavirus infections worldwide has reached up till now to 108,930,602, and the death toll has climbed up to 2,398,940, meanwhile the recoveries have amounted to 80,943,008

The US still tops the most affected countries from the virus in terms of infections and mortalities, recording 493,195 deaths out of 281,436,54 infections, then India comes second with 155,653 deaths out of 108,986,63 infections, while Brazil is in the third place with 237,601 deaths out of 9,765,694 infections